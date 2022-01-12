Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCID. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 37.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at 45.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 43.57. Lucid Group has a one year low of 13.00 and a one year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

