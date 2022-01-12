Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

