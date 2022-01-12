Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.46.

Shares of LULU opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

