Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $489.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.46.

Shares of LULU opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

