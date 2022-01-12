Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.