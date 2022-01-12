Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.