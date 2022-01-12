Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Desjardins cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

