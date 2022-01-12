Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has C$10.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$11.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.26.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

