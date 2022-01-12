Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 21,185 shares.The stock last traded at $14.32 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

