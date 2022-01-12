Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $387.37. 869,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.