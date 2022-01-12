Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Post by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

