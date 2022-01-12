Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,911,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

