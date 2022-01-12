Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.59 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,947 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 450.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

