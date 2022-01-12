Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.