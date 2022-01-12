Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $204,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $559.64 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.