Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,856 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

