Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.