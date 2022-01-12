Maple (MPL) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00031883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $46.56 million and $1.16 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00060962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006632 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,173 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

