Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 112.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

