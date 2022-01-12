Mark Stephenson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($27,148.09).

Mila Resources stock opened at GBX 2.52 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Mila Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.58.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

