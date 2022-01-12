Mark Stephenson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($27,148.09).
Mila Resources stock opened at GBX 2.52 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Mila Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.58.
Mila Resources Company Profile
