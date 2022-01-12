Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

