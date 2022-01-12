Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

