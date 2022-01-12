Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report $662.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the highest is $666.64 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. 142,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,617. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.10. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

