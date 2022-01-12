Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,915,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.