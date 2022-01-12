Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.43 Billion Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 231,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of salesforce.com worth $1,426,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.40. 179,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.50 and a 200-day moving average of $265.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.