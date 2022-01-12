Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 232,928 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,928 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.47% of Chubb worth $2,589,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.77. 8,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,301. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.94.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

