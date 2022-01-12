Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 538,688 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,835,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $2,284,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,831. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

