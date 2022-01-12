Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 627,678 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,795,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 627,678 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $3,635,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,855,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,243,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 271,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

