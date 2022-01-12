Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.59.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. Match Group has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

