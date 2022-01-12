Matt Mills Sells 6,231 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 703,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,743. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

