Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.22

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 92161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.