Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for about 3.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.07% of Maximus worth $54,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maximus by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,705. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

