Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 56,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

