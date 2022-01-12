Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 376 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

