Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

