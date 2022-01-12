Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $177,629,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

