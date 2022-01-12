Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

