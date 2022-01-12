Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

