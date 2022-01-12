Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,451 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 775,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.