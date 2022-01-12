Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,294,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 5,115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDEVF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Melco International Development has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDEVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

