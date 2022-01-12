MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 45,435 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.6% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

