MEMBERS Trust Co Has $170.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $170,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,457. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

