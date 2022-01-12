MEMBERS Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 737,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,264,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

