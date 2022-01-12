MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 1,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 203,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

