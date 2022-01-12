MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,448. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $198.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.