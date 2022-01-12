MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 180 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 122,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,910. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

