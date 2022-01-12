MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.48. 9,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,522. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.08 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

