Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

MERC stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $85,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

