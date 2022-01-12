Meridian Management Co. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 9.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 3.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,397. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70.

