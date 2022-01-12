Meridian Management Co. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208,813. The company has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

