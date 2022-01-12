Meridian Management Co. Purchases 2,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. 361,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.